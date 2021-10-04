Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Decreases By 48.3%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ traded down 0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 125,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 20.19. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.00 and a twelve month high of 21.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

