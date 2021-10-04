Short Interest in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Decreases By 31.7%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 465.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 195,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,630 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 279.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

