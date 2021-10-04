Short Interest in Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Decreases By 50.0%

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CLLXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. 3,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,980. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.26.
About Callinex Mines
