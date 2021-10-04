Short Interest in Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Decreases By 50.0%

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLLXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. 3,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,980. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

