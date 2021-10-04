Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Declines By 52.0%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CABGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

CABGY stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

