Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Grows By 75.0%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on CSLLY shares. Citigroup cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Macquarie cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

CSL stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.06. CSL has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.58.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

