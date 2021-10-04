Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Grows By 99.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,100 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 484,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $49.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $52.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

