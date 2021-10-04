Short Interest in FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Drops By 50.0%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTLF remained flat at $$53.00 during trading on Monday. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330. FitLife Brands has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $55.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 38.93% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

