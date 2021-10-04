Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Decreases By 28.3%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

