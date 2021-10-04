Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Decreases By 29.5%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $13.92.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.