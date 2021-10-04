Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Decreases By 29.5%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000.

