Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Expands By 65.5%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCMLY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 65,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,739. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

