Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Rises By 66.7%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISHG traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

