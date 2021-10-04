Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Declines By 36.9%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,496.0 days.
JCRRF remained flat at $$27.90 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $33.85.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
