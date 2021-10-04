Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Declines By 36.9%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,496.0 days.

JCRRF remained flat at $$27.90 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

