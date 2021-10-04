Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Drops By 30.5%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAIR traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Kairos Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

