Short Interest in KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rises By 90.0%

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KPLUY traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $8.15. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

