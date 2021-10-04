Short Interest in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Grows By 117.0%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the August 31st total of 926,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

MCW opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

