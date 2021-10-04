Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Expands By 72.3%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NuLegacy Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 107,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. NuLegacy Gold has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

