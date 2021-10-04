Short Interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Decreases By 33.5%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

OCFT stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,060. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. Analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

