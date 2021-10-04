Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Rises By 98.9%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS PTALF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.35. 178,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,254. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.
About PetroTal
