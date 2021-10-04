Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Rises By 98.9%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PTALF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.35. 178,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,254. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.