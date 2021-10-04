Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Decreases By 43.4%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the August 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMX. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 93,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 507,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 48,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PMX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,371. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

