Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Rises By 80.0%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of QTGPF stock remained flat at $$189.00 during trading hours on Monday. Qt Group Oyj has a one year low of $168.50 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.23.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Qt Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

