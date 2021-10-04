Short Interest in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Grows By 49.2%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the August 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SelectQuote by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SelectQuote by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 58,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SLQT stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SLQT. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

