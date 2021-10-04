Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Expands By 152.8%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Sentage stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. Sentage has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02.
Sentage Company Profile
