Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Expands By 152.8%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Sentage stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. Sentage has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

