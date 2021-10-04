Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Declines By 60.2%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the August 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SHECY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,495. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $48.91.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

