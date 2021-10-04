Short Interest in Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Rises By 63.2%

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRMLF. CIBC lowered Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of SRMLF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.