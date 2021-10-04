Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Grows By 109.1%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. THK has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

