Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Decreases By 40.6%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VALN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of VALN opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57. Valneva has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $5,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

