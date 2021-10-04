Short Interest in Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Declines By 29.9%

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YZCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

YZCAY stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

