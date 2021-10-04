Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Decreases By 30.2%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zhongchao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhongchao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhongchao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zhongchao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhongchao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zhongchao stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Zhongchao has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

