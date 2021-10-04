Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.42

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.30. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

SIFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

