Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals to C$8.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.35.

Shares of SVM opened at C$4.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$851.79 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$10.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.39.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$991,568.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $223,750.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

