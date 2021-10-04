Simplex Trading LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $77.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $138.60.

