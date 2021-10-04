SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 5.9%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $196.18 and last traded at $196.18. Approximately 158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 190,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5,213.75, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SiTime by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 7.9% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SiTime by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

