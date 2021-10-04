Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SLAM stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Slam has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $9.99.

Get Slam alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Slam in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,496,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth $14,537,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Slam during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.