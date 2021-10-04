Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.47.

Snap stock opened at $75.25 on Thursday. Snap has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of -147.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $250,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200,118 shares in the company, valued at $74,179,293.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock worth $331,594,979.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after buying an additional 270,632 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

