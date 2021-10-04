Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $16,045,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $1,789,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $3,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

IPOD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 492,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,101. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

