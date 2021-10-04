Solstein Capital LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

EWJ stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.71. 916,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

