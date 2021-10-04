Solstein Capital LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after buying an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after buying an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

EL traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,857. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.79 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.