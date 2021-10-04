Solstein Capital LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $199,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded down $4.02 on Monday, hitting $57.96. 365,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,878,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

