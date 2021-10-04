Solstein Capital LLC Invests $334,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,001,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 44,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 181,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,488,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.