Solstein Capital LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 0.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,919,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,989,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 224,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,289. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

