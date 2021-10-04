Solstein Capital LLC Sells 5,522 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. MP Materials makes up 2.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 550,536 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 487.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 702,849 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 230,841 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.14. 26,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

