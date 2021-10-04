Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

