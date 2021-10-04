SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.18% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $148,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after buying an additional 9,299,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,875,000 after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,295,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,072,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

