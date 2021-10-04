SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 128,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,761,334 shares.The stock last traded at $45.16 and had previously closed at $45.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,637,000 after buying an additional 2,903,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 2,024,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after buying an additional 1,006,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after buying an additional 657,047 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

