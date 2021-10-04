SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,103. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

