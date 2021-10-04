SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.81 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.58.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

