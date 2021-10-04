SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,276. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.58.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.