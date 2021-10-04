SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 207,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,934,125 shares.The stock last traded at $43.14 and had previously closed at $42.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

