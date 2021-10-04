Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Position Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Mark Stevens bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $878,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,659.3% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 469,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 452,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 41.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 124,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 36,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.