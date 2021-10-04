Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $239.29 on Monday. Square has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average is $242.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,894 shares of company stock valued at $123,526,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

